ESAB Corporation $ESAB Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ESAB by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.15 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

