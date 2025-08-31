Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 247.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,062 shares during the period. Equitable makes up about 3.9% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $3,766,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equitable by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Equitable by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 270,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 250,188 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $367,271.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,593.02. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 703,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1%

Equitable Dividend Announcement

EQH stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

About Equitable



Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.



