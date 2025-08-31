Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 546,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,143,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $478.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after buying an additional 1,029,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 187,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

