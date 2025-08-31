Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Position Raised by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises approximately 2.1% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Entegris worth $104,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

