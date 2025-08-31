Energy Income Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,725 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $64,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CQP opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.