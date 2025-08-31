Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $49,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,136,000 after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,397,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.