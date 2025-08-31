Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,888,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,344,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,543,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 46.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,927,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,389,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 0.97. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -434.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

