Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Stake in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.90% of Archrock worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Archrock by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Archrock by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 26.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at $522,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

