Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after acquiring an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Solar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in First Solar by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,748,603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $308,174,000 after purchasing an additional 137,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,450,914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $255,709,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.84.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,134 shares of company stock worth $6,766,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

