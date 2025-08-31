Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $28,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

