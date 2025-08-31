Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Position in The AES Corporation $AES

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of AES worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 291,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AES by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 148,772 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 39.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,349,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 382,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.56 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.