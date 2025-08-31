Energy Income Partners LLC Has $74.43 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 1.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $74,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.5%

ATO opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.