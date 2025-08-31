Energy Income Partners LLC Has $429.80 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 8.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $429,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

