Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,304,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,094 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 2.1% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $111,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,318 shares in the company, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

