Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Natural Resource Partners worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 79.0% during the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 165,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 16.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

NRP stock opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12 month low of $81.74 and a 12 month high of $113.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

