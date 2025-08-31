Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.12. Endava has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 36.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Endava by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,661,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 220,465 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Endava by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,806,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 805,903 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 29.2% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 353,587 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in Endava by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 486,604 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

