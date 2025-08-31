Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Acquired by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $81,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2%

Enbridge stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $48.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

