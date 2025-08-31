Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $732.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $969.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $748.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $785.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

