Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s Why

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. 5,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Ebang International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Featured Stories

