Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $379.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.0952.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:ETN opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

