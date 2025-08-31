Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after buying an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Eaton by 606.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $231,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ETN opened at $349.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $399.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

