DRW Securities LLC Sells 14,065 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

DRW Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590,916 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 20.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,438,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,549,000 after purchasing an additional 612,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

