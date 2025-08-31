DRW Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.29 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.