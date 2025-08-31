DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 826,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,778,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DIH Holding US stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of DIH Holding US as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

Featured Stories

