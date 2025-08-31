Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $167.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

