Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Shares Up 97.2% – Time to Buy?

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 97.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 4,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,193% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Dialight to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dialight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Lighting and Signals & Components segments.

