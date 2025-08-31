Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.93 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.94). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.92), with a volume of 41,672 shares.

Dialight Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65. The company has a market capitalization of £85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Fryer acquired 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 per share, with a total value of £19,938.95. Also, insider Stephen Blair acquired 15,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £29,698.90. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance, and achieving a rapid return on investment.

Further Reading

