Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 349,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,858 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 879,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 117.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 760,155 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

