Decade Renewable Partners LP Purchases New Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. OGE Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,429,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,933,000 after buying an additional 807,690 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

