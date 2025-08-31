Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. GE Vernova comprises about 2.5% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $614.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $589.73 and a 200 day moving average of $450.37. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.35 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

