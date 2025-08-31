Decade Renewable Partners LP Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

