Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 12,472 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 39,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $4,505,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,420,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,438. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:TMO opened at $493.05 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

