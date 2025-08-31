Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $554,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $773.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

