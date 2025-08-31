Cura Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Trading Down 2.3%

INTC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.