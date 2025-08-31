Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,799 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,994,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.