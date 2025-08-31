Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $34.27 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221,709 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 1.04% of Granite Construction worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,699.60. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $108.01 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Further Reading

