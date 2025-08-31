Critical Survey: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) versus Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 8 12 2 2.73 Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $253.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.22%. Given Madison Square Garden’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Madison Square Garden”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $9.48 billion 1.19 $910.26 million $1.45 17.15 Madison Square Garden $1.04 billion 4.57 -$22.44 million ($0.92) -214.99

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line 7.52% 59.88% 4.02% Madison Square Garden -2.16% -1.76% -1.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Madison Square Garden on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. The company also owns Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise that competes in the NBA 2K League. In addition, it operates professional sports team performance centers, the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

