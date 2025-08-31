Critical Review: MAIL RU GROUP (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) vs. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Profitability

This table compares MAIL RU GROUP and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAIL RU GROUP N/A N/A N/A Uxin -12.86% -498.99% -8.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAIL RU GROUP and Uxin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAIL RU GROUP $1.58 billion N/A -$401.22 million N/A N/A Uxin $190.40 million 3.45 -$51.58 million ($0.20) -17.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Uxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MAIL RU GROUP.

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MAIL RU GROUP has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MAIL RU GROUP

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

