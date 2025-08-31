Critical Contrast: Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and i-80 Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97% i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vista Gold and i-80 Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. i-80 Gold has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.36%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than i-80 Gold.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and i-80 Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.07) -17.57 i-80 Gold $76.62 million 8.24 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.76

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i-80 Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats i-80 Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

