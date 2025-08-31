Crh Plc $CRH Position Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 530.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Down 0.3%

CRH opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.40.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. CRH's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.64.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

