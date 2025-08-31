Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 5.9% increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Corteva has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

