Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 91,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

