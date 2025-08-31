Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. B. Riley raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 91,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 263,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.