Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares trading hands.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a PE ratio of -138.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
