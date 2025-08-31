Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

