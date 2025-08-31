Contrasting Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and Ceres Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 66.73%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and Ceres Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.42 billion 0.74 $43.15 million $0.51 62.67 Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Ceres Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

