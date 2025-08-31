Contrasting Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) and INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE)

Volatility & Risk

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INNOVATE has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and INNOVATE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -98.96% -17.87% -8.60% INNOVATE -7.63% N/A -8.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.57 -$5.09 million ($0.70) -0.80 INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.07 -$34.60 million ($6.03) -0.90

This table compares Addentax Group and INNOVATE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Addentax Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INNOVATE. INNOVATE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addentax Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INNOVATE beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

