Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,169,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 484,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of C$15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

