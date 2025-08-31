ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.20. 50,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.