Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in 3M Company $MMM

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,270,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,245,000 after acquiring an additional 172,815 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,624,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,944,000 after acquiring an additional 193,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.