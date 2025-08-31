Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $667.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

